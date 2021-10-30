Crazy multi-lateral play in final seconds of Clemson vs. Florida State game results in all-time bad beat

Entering Saturday night’s game against Florida State, Clemson had an 0-7 record against the spread.

And with just four seconds remaining in regulation, it looked like 0-8 was inevitable. Until it wasn’t.

Trailing 24-20 from its own 23-yard line with four seconds to play, Florida State tried one of those multi-lateral plays that never work and can only result in disaster.

And for those who bet on the Seminoles to cover the spread as 9.5-point underdogs, a disaster is exactly what happened. What transpired resulted in one of the worst beats you will ever see on a football field.

Just look at this absurdity:

Florida State completed a pass past the 40-yard line and then proceeded to lateral it three times all the way back inside its own 10. Eventually, the loose ball was scooped by Clemson’s Barrett Carter at the 5-yard line. Carter, of course, was then tackled into the end zone for a touchdown.

Final score: Clemson 30, Florida State 20.

Brutal.

Not only did that ridiculous play swing the outcome for those who bet the game on the point spread, it swung the outcome for total bettors, too.

The total closed at 47.5 at BetMGM. Had Carter simply fallen on the ball, the score would have remained 24-20 and under bettors would have cashed their tickets.

That touchdown pushed the total points in the game to 50, giving over bettors an unforgettable win.