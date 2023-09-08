Wachusett captain enjoying his final high school football season before shipping off to the Army

FRANKLIN — Grayson Baker sticks out — but in a good way.

At 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, the Wachusett Regional High School senior is difficult to miss on the gridiron. And in the swimming pool.

But what really differentiates Baker from other kids his age is his willingness to serve. In April, the 17-year-old from Worcester committed to the United States Military Academy, where he’ll study engineering, play football and train to become an officer in the Army.

“The team aspect of it, that’s also one of the reasons why I want to serve. Just the brotherhood,” said Baker following his team’s 36-14 loss to Franklin on Thursday night. “The military and football are very similar … It’s just the place I wanted to be.”

Wachusett senior captain Grayson Baker breaks out for a route as a tight end during the Mountaineers loss to Franklin High on Thursday.

Growth on and off the gridiron

Baker found himself deployed as one of Tucker McDonald's favorite targets last year with the Wachusett football team.

As an off-the-line tight end, Baker hauled in 27 catches for 369 yards and nine touchdowns to help the Mountaineers secure an 8-3 record and advance to the Division 1 playoffs for a second straight season.

Wachusett's Grayson Baker celebrates his touchdown with teammate Matthew Vigeant.

Already taller than all of his teammates and coaches, Baker grew in other ways last year.

“He takes suggestions. He asks good questions,” Wachusett football coach Mike Dubzinski told the T&G earlier this week. “I’ve just watched him grow over the last two years, and he’s just made phenomenal growth not just on the field, but now in terms of leadership.”

“Grayson is one of those special players that every QB would love to have,” said Wachusett quarterback Dillon Harper.

Wachusett Regional High School senior Grayson Baker of Worcester.

Following his breakout campaign, that featured Baker in a new position at defensive end, the tall teen — who also swam for Wachusett for the first time last winter — received 12 offers for college football, many of them from Ivy League and Patriot League schools.

Ultimately, Baker picked West Point.

“Some people forget that the reason they’re out here playing football is because of the brave men and women that serve in our country and fight for our freedom,” Baker said. “I always think of that every night before a game.”

“Our country is much better off with guys like Grayson Baker going to West Point,” Dubzinski said.

Second half surge boosts Franklin past Wachusett in opener

Wachusett opened up its season on Thursday with Franklin for a third straight year and unfortunately for the Mountaineers, they've lost all three times.

A three-yard TD run from senior running back Brian Pupecki and a 53-yard TD connection from senior Dillon Harper to classmate Ethan Blomquist had Wachusett up 14-13 going into halftime before things went south for the Mountaineers.

This 3-yard TD run from Wachusett senior running back Brian Pupecki ties the game at 7-7 with Franklin with 3:27 left in the first quarter @WachusettAD. pic.twitter.com/f1EVwThjFz — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) September 7, 2023

A botched punt attempt, interception (returned for a touchdown) and a safety on offense were a few second-half blunders that led to the Panthers scoring 23 unanswered points in the final 20 minutes.

“I thought we played well in the first half, we made a lot of mistakes that can be corrected,” Dubzinski said. “They’re a good football team. I’m pleased with some of our effort and the mistakes we made are all correctable. It’s 14-13 at the half and we’ll correct everything we did.

Franklin junior Andrew Fraulo runs the ball during the football game against Wachusett at Franklin High School on Sep. 07, 2023.

“Just keep playing. We have to get better and that’s the only way I know how is to keep playing.”

Despite the season-opening loss, Baker is looking forward to directing his team as a senior captain while enjoying his time with Wachusett before shipping off to join the Army.

Wachusett senior Grayson Baker talks about his decision to commit to play football at West Point and what he hopes to accomplish in his final year with Wachusett. pic.twitter.com/XanBBX0rfB — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) September 8, 2023

"It’s a premier leadership academy so that’s definitely one of the best places to be in regards to the military,” Baker said. “(As) for Wachusett, the end goal would be to win the state championship, obviously, but to win as many games as possible, have fun and just play as a team together.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Wachusett senior Grayson Baker commits to play football at West Point