Wachenheim extends Wachenheim as coach

(STATS) - VMI announced a three-year contract extension for coach Scott Wachenheim through the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The Keydets were much-improved in Wachenheim's fifth season, going 5-7 for their most wins since 2003 and 4-4 in the Southern Conference - their high since 1979. He was named the Southern Conference coach of the year and a finalist for the STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award.

Wachenheim, 57, has an 11-45 career record.