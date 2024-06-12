WAC stars win pitching duel over CCC in Leonardo Family Memorial Scholarship All-Star Game

The triple-digit heat didn’t mute the excitement at the The Leonardo Family Memorial Scholarship Softball All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The top players representing the Central California Conference, Western Athletic Conference, Trans-Valley League and the Southern League showcased their skills in front of a large crowd in the all-star event which was held for the first time since 2019.

The event was previously named in honor of the game director Joe Leonardo’s brother Paul Leonardo. It was renamed the The Leonardo Family Memorial Scholarship Softball All-Star Game this year in honor of other family members who have passed away since pandemic.

Golden Valley High ace Bree Barner delivers a pitch against the Southern League all-stars during the Leonardo Family Memorial Scholarship Softball All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the Livingston Softball Complex.

The event was set up as a four-team tournament with each team playing two games. The WAC won the event with a 6-3 victory over the TVL in the first game and a 1-0 win over the CCC in the title game.

The CCC defeated the SL 3-2 in the first game to reach the championship game.

Los Banos ace Moxie Barton pitched four scoreless innings against the CCC to pick up the win. The Tigers star struck out seven and allowed just one hit.

Le Grand High pitcher Ava Avila delivers a pitch against the Central California Conference all-stars during the Leonardo Family Memorial Scholarship Softball All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the Livingston Softball Complex.

Barton also went 2 for 4 with four stolen bases and a run scored in the two games for the WAC.

Golden Valley ace Bree Barner pitched three scoreless innings for the CCC in its opening game against the SL. Barner struck out eight, while surrendering just one hit. Atwater’s Kylie Medina picked up the save.

Barner and El Capitan’s Emily Moreno drove in runs for the CCC.

Mariposa’s Chloe Hughes had two hits for the SL.

Eight $500 scholarships will handed out by the Leonardo family. Those recepients included Buhach Colony’s Alexy Zamarripa, Atwater’s Medina, Merced’s Allalise Ramirez, Ceres’ Ava Montesdeoca and Alizae Cole, Le Grand’s Aalijan Ceja and Mariposa’s Hughes.

Leonardo said people were happy to see the return of the all-star event for the first time since 2019.

“We hard nothing but good things,” Leonardo said. “Everything went pretty well even though it was extra hot.”