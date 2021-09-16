W. Va. walks to win over Rockers

Sep. 16—CHARLESTON, W.. Va. — Nate Easley scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth and West Virginia defeated the Rockers 4-3 on Wednesday at Appalachian Power Park.

The win lifted the Power back into a first-place tie with the Rockers at 23-15 in second-half standings for the Atlantic League South Division.

Reece Karalus, who was 4-2 with New Jersey of the Frontier League and signed by the Rockers a day earlier, gave up the deciding run after the Rockers forced a 3-3 tie in the top of the inning.

Karalus worked just the eighth in relief of starter Copper Casad, who went the first seven.

Easley started the rally with a one-out double. Karalus intentionally walked Alberto Callaspo, got Olmo Rosario to fly out then walked Dominic Bethancourt and Rymer Liriano to force in Easley.

Both teams got on the board thanks to home runs in the fifth. Stuart Levy of the Rockers hit the first one and was matched by Francisco Arcia.

Elmer Reyes laced a two-run double that put the Power ahead 3-1 in the seventh. In the top of the eighth, Johnny Field hit a RBI double and then scored on Michael Russell's sacrifice fly to make it 3-3..

The Rockers scored all of its runs off former teammate Max Povse, who went 7 1/3 innings. Eleardfo Cabrera, who closed out the eighth, was the winning pitcher.