W. Michigan downs Milwaukee 115-110 in triple overtime

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- William Boyer-Richard scored seven points in the third overtime, including a go-ahead free throw, and Western Michigan beat Milwaukee 115-110 on Saturday night.

The Broncos' Michael Flowers notched career highs with 34 points and seven 3-pointers and hit 3s with seconds remaining to tie the game at 76 at the end of regulation, at 85 in the first overtime and at 102 in 2OT.

Brandon Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0) and Jason Whitens added 15 points with nine boards.

Darius Roy scored a career-high 29 points and Te'Jon Lucas added a career-high 21 for the Panthers (1-1), who were up 76-73 with 6 seconds left in regulation when Flowers tied it with a 3.

Threes by Flowers with 7 seconds to go tied it at 85 in OT, and at 102 with 4 seconds left in 2OT.

Boyer-Richard's go-ahead free throw and layup off a steal put the Broncos up 106-103 with 2:55 left in the third overtime and the Panthers got no closer from there.

Both teams play again Tuesday, with Western Michigan against Mississippi Valley State and Milwaukee facing Wisconsin Lutheran.