W.F. West's Eklund repeats as district champion

May 15—2A Area Golfers to State

For the second year in a row, Natalie Eklund and W.F. West dominated the 2A District 4 golf tournament, as Eklund won the individual title for the second straight year, and the Bearcats took home their second consecutive team title.

Eklund lapped the field in a dominant individual effort, finishing 20 strokes ahead of second by shooting 3-over par across the two days at Three Rivers.

"She put on the most dominant individual performance that I've seen out of a woman golfer in a long time," W.F. West coach Matt Klovdahl said. "I can't recall another district champion that won by so much in the time that I've been coaching.

"It was neat to see her put it all together," he continued. "She put it all together and was able to really demonstrate her ability as a golfer and how much she's grown over the last couple of years."

Eklund was one of four Bearcats who qualified for state, as Grace Oien (11th, 187) earned her second straight trip, and Abby Alexander (13th, 191) and Madysen Alexander (16th, 195) also finished in the top 22 to earn their spot in Liberty Lake.

Joining them will be six other area golfers, including three from Black Hills. Ellie Johnson rounded out the top 10 by shooting a 186 across the two days, while Melody Hackworth placed 18th with a 199, and Natalie Buchanan finished 21st with a 201.

Tumwater's Lily Wagner (14th, 192), Rochester's Izzy Masias (15th, 193), and Centralia's Emily Wilkerson (17th 196) also claimed state bids.

The 2A Girls Golf State Tournament is set for May 21 and 22 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake.