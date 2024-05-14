W.F. West's Eklund leading the way at district tournament

May 13—W.F. West's Natalie Eklund was the best golfer on the course at Three Rivers in Kelso on Monday, as the defending district champion shot even par and leads by 13 strokes heading into Day 2 of the 2A District 4 Tournament.

Eklund, who shot a 72 and is looking to repeat as the district champion, is one of five Bearcats who made the cut and will be golfing on Tuesday.

Abby Alexander (10th, 93), Madysen Alexander (T-13th, 95), Grace Oien (19th, 98), and Macee Shannon (T-21st, 101) also finished in the top 40, and they'll have the chance to earn state bids by placing in the top 22 on Tuesday.

The same rings true for Black Hills, which is sending all six of its golfers through to Day 2.

Ellie Johnson (T-11th, 94), Claire Johnson (T-23rd, 103), Natalie Buchanan (T-25th, 104) are all through to Day 2, as are Melody Hackworth and Mayah Hamilton, who sit tied for 27th after shooting a 105. Megan Dolby is also through, as she sits in 34th after shooting a 109.

Emily Wilkerson (T-16th, 97) is leading the way for Centralia, which also has Lillian Ferch (T-23rd, 103), Tess McMurry and Corin Meek (both T-31st, 107) still competing for state bids.

Three Rochester Warriors are still alive in the tournament, led by Izzy Masias (T-13th, 95). Audrey Williams (T-25th, 104) and Mallory Gilbert (T-39th, 113) will be golfing on Tuesday.

Tumwater will have four golfers shooting on Day 3, including Lily Wagner (15th, 96), Milynda Johnston (33rd, 108), Lucy Ramos (T-37th, 111), and Jenna Kalar (T-39th, 113).

Scores from both days will be combined, and the top 22 golfers will advance to the state tournament. That will take place on May 21 and 22 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake.