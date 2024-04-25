W.F. West takes crown at Sibley Invitational

Apr. 25—The W.F. West girls golf team topped several other teams at the Sibley Scramble at Alderbrook on Monday, taking home the team title.

The tournament, featuring all of the 2A EvCo teams, Mary M. Knight, Adna, Montesano, and Hoquiam, was a two-player scramble, and each team took the combined scores of their two lowest-scoring duos to compile a team score.

W.F. West's Natalie Eklund and Grace Oien shot an event-low 68, while Abby Alexander and Macee Shannon shot a 77 to give the Bearcats a team score of 157.

Aberdeen and Montesano rounded out the top-3, while Black Hills and Tumwater finished just one point apart at fourth and fifth.

Ellie Johnson and Claire Johnson shot an 82 and Natalie Buchanana and Megan Dolby shot an 87 for Black Hills' 169, while Lucy Ramos and Hannah Stark shot an 89 for Tumwater's 170.

Adna and Centralia were also one point apart at seventh and eighth, scoring 178 and 179, respectively.

Adna's Jaylee Humphrey and Kalli Christen shot an 87, while Jessica Wickert and Jordanne Moon shot a 91. For the Tigers, Emily Wilkerson and Lily Ferch tallied an 87, and the duo of Corin Meek and Andrea Fogo recorded a 92.

Rochester came in eighth, as Izzy Masias and Audrey Williams shot an 80, and Mallory Gilbert and Addie Neff shot a 108 for the Warriors' 188.

Mary M. Knight and Shelton rounded out the 10-team field.

There were also a few other awards handed out, including the long drives, which were awarded to Centralia's Emma Fitzgerald and Tumwater's Lucy Ramos, and closest to the pin, won by Rochester's Addie Neff and Tumwater's Hannah Stalk.