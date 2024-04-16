W.F. West sweeps Centralia in EvCo tennis match

Apr. 15—Powered by domination in singles and putting together rallies in doubles, the Bearcats secured a 6-0 sweep over the Tigers on Monday afternoon in Chehalis.

"They deserved to win," first-year W.F. West coach Megan Wellander said. "They're hitting their strides. We haven't peaked yet, but we're on our way."

The top doubles duo of Katelyn Wood and Lilly Hueffed for the Bearcats responded after dropping the first set with a tiebreaker win in set two and a 6-3 victory in the final set. Wellander felt the tandem "Got more aggressive" in the last two sets.

Same story for W.F. West's third doubles pair of Emery Dalrymple and Manta Ceesay. Those two turned around and dominated the final two sets 6-2, 6-1 after losing the first set.

"They hit their shots they know how to hit," Wellander said. "They were capitalizing on the other team's weaknesses."

W.F. West will hit the road and take on Aberdeen on Tuesday, then turn around and return home on Thursday to take on the Bobcats.

Singles

First: Viviana Ibañez (W.F. West) def. Maya Lackie 6-1, 6-2

Second: Emma Hamilton (W.F. West) def. Esther Hopkins 6-0, 6-0

Third: Alayna Leal (W.F. West) def. Eliyah Rooklidge 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

First: Katelyn Wood/Lilly Hueffed (W.F. West) def. Sophia Wiley/Aydan Butler 4-6, 7-6 (7-3) , 6-3

Second: Ema Weersinghe/Ellie Mittge (W.F. West) def. Brook Frakes/Neela Haywood 6-0, 6-0

Third: Emery Dalrymple/Manta Ceesay (W.F. West) def. Maddie Breckel/Eden Glunt 2-6, 6-2, 6-1