W.F. West shuts out Shelton for eighth consecutive win

Apr. 9—Box Score

At W.F. West

BEARCATS 1, HIGHCLIMBERS 0

Shelton 0 0 — 0

W.F. West 1 0 — 1

Scoring Summary

WFW (4') — Moises Sanchez-Hernandez

An early goal from Moises Sanchez-Hernandez was enough for the W.F. West boys soccer team on Tuesday, as the Bearcats topped Shelton 1-0 to win their eighth-straight game.

Sanchez-Hernandez scored in the fourth minute, taking the ball from the defender before turning upfield and finishing it off himself.

"Just a great individual goal," W.F. West coach Allen Anderson said.

The Bearcats (8-1, 7-0 2A EvCo) slowed down as the game went along, and the Highclimbers outshot them in the second half.

"We kind of lost our footing a little bit," Anderson said. "But I was really happy with the team for standing strong defensively ... I'm proud of the boys for coming through in a close game."

Cayden Page was a wall in net, making six saves on the night, including a couple of acrobatic, diving saves that helped preserve the clean sheet.

The Bearcats have now won eight in a row since their season-opening defeat at Mountain View, and they haven't conceded a goal in their last five games.

The road will get tougher in the back half of the season, though, as W.F. West will hit the road for each of their final five league games.

The Bearcats have just one home game left, a non-league contest against Seton Catholic on April 25.

Anderson noted that it's good that they had to battle against Shelton, as they'll be getting everybody's best shot down the back stretch of the season.

"It'll be a good test for us," Anderson said.

The road trip begins on Friday, when the Bearcats head to Aberdeen.