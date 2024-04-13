W.F. West loses in double-overtime to Aberdeen

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Aberdeen

BOBCATS 1, BEARCATS 0 (2OT)

W.F. West 0 0 0 0 — 0

Aberdeen 0 0 0 1 — 1

A perfect mark in the Evergreen Conference, over 400 minutes of shutout defense and a winning streak all came to a screeching halt for the Bearcats as they dropped a 1-0 double-overtime heartbreaker against the Bobcats on Friday night in Aberdeen.

After a scoreless 80 regulation minutes and eight minutes between two overtime periods, the Bobcats netted the golden goal in the 89th minute to stun W.F. West (8-2, 7-1 EvCo) and remain in the thick of the standings for a playoff berth.

It is the first time since the season-opener the Bearcats have been shut out. They will have a quick turnaround and face Tumwater on Tuesday night on the road.