W.F. West grad Kayla "Killer Kay" Weed successfully defends title

May 27—Kayla "Killer Kay" Weed successfully defended her 145-pound bantamweight title in a fight against Allison Dubbs at ExciteFight Muckleshoot Fight Night on Friday at the Muckleshoot Casino and Resort in Auburn.

She won in the first minute of the fight in front of a sold out crowd.

Dubbs, another Washingtonian hailing from Auburn, just started her career and is 1-1-0 with a win in her first fight on March 16 in the Northwest Fight Challenge in Tumwater, according to tapology.com.

Weed's record is 5-2-0 and she is currently on a three-fight win streak.

After growing up in Adna, Weed was among the first females to compete in wrestling for W.F. West in 2014 and helped create its girls wrestling team, which had 27 students among its ranks by her senior year, according to previous reporting by The Chronicle.

For more information and to get updates on upcoming fights, follow Weed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kayla.weed.54.