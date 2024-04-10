W.F. West boys, girls coast to league meet triumph

Apr. 9—The stars shined brightest for W.F. West's track and field program, piling up triple digit points on the girls and boys side in a dominant showing at a league meet held at Tumwater High School on Tuesday night.

Centralia finished second in the boys standings with 45 points and Black Hills was fourth with 27 points. Those two flipped spots on the girls side.

Lucas Hoff picked up three field event wins in the pole vault, high jump and javelin for the Bearcats. He uncorked a toss of 154 feet, 7 inches to cruise in the javelin and cleared the pole vault bar at 13-06 and high jump of 6 feet even.

Kade Mohoric anchored W.F. West's victorious 400 and 1,600-meter relays, plus leaped over 18 feet to claim the long jump. Calvin McCoy (100), Anthony Isenhower (200) and Hayden Niemi (400) won the sprinting events, Emmett Imboden (110 hurdles) and Maddox Simpson (300 hurdles) picked up wins as did Caleb Busse in the discus.

Centralia had two winners in Ethan Weiher (800) and Jacoby Corwin (triple jump) while Black Hills' highest finishers were Jace Cedergreen (400) and Ezra Harris (javelin), both placing second.

W.F. West's Amanda Bennett secured four victories, kicking off its winning 400 and 800 relays and taking the javelin and pole vault. The junior had a winning toss of 114-06 in the javelin and tied with teammate Shelby Hazlett in the pole vault, both clearing at 8 feet even.

Lauren Kelley took the open 200 in 28.66 seconds and was on all three relays that took first. Julia Dalan (100), Trinity Gist (400), Joy Cushman (800) and Leslie Morales (long jump) all won individual events for the Bearcats.

Black Hills' Carmen Williams (discus) and Lia Crecelius (triple jump) took first place. Centralia picked up a handful of third place finishes and a runner-up placement from Ruth Gonzalez in the 3,200.