Vysen Lang commits to Tennessee

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Dennis Allen will need the second half of his first season as Saints head coach to go better than the first if New Orleans is to entertain any postseason possibilities. The good news for Allen and the Saints (3-6) is that they remain just a game out of first place in the NFC South with eight to play - and many teams would take that. Ideally, stars such as receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore would have remained healthy and New Orleans would not have felt compelled to replace season-opening starting quarterback Jameis Winston with Andy Dalton in Week 4.