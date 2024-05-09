Vunipola warned by RFU over Majorca arrest

Billy Vunipola has been capped 75 times by England [Getty Images]

England and Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola has been issued with a formal warning by the Rugby Football Union following his arrest in Majorca last month.

The BBC understands that Vunipola was Tasered by Spanish police and later charged with "resisting the law".

"It has been made clear to Billy that as a senior and respected player, such actions risk bringing the game as a whole into disrepute," an RFU statement said.

The warning will sit on Vunipola's disciplinary record for five years.

The 31-year-old was fined 240 euros (£205) after the incident in the early hours of 28 April in Palma, the capital of the Spanish island.

Saracens have also already issued Vunipola with their own warning after conducting an internal club investigation.

"We have also considered the apologies Billy has provided, his clear contrition and the circumstances around the incident and have concluded the most appropriate course of action is to issue a formal warning," the RFU statement continued.

Vunipola said the incident was an "unfortunate misunderstanding" and that he "unreservedly apologises" to those involved.

The back-row forward has played 17 times for Saracens this season and could feature in his first game since his arrest when they visit Bristol in the Premiership on Saturday.

"The case is closed as far we're concerned and we just get on with the rugby now," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.