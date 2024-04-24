[Getty Images]

Any fan of a team outside the very wealthiest few knows the feeling well. You want your star players to play well but sometimes not too well.

Everton fans will be worried about Jarrad Branthwaite, but Crystal Palace fans will be petrified of losing their golden boys with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze hitting top form and fitness just when all the top clubs are considering their next big investments.

Olise and Eze haven’t played together much recently due to injuries, but when they do they are close to unstoppable. Against West Ham they each had a goal and an assist.

Was Oliver Glasner tempted to haul them off after 30 minutes when they were already 4-0 up, just to keep them partially hidden from prying eyes. He knows that the vultures have spotted them and are circling. Players who score, create, excite, can go past defenders and can do all this in the Premier League, while working hard into the bargain, are gold dust. Enjoy them both while you can, Eagles fans.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter