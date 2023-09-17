Vuelta a Espana: Sepp Kuss wins 2023 race as Kaden Groves claims final stage

Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta a Espana as Kaden Groves claimed a dramatic final stage in Madrid.

Kuss becomes the first American to win a Grand Tour since Chris Horner triumphed in the same race 10 years ago.

His Jumba-Visma team dominated the podium as Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard finished second with Giro d'Italia winner Primoz Roglic third.

Groves sprinted to the final stage win, just about holding off the peloton.

It was the Australian's third stage win. He was in a six-man breakaway and made the decisive move with 37km to go of a 100km stage which consisted of 20 laps around the Spanish capital.

The peloton bore down on the breakaway in the final metres but Groves, who claimed the overall sprinter's jersey, crossed the line ahead of Italy's Filippo Ganna and Nico Denz of Germany.

Kuss and his team-mates kept out of trouble and linked arms as they finished the stage to secure a clean sweep of this season's Grand Tours, becoming the first team to do so.

More to follow.