Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage three – full results and standings: Sam Bennett takes win as Nicholas Roche holds lead

Sam Bennett won stage three at the Vuelta a España on Monday - AFP or licensors

Sam Bennett claimed the first Vuelta a España win of his career after the Bora-Hansgrohe rider held his nerve before opening up his sprint at the end of the 188km third stage into Alicante.

Bennett, who is making his first grand tour outing of the season after he was controversially omitted from Bora-Hansgrohe's line-up at the Giro d'Italia in favour of German sprinter Pascal Ackermann, made the most of his opportunity on Monday after the Irishman outsprinted Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott).

Bennett, who last week admitted he has yet to sign a contract for next season, said afterwards the pressure was on him to deliver on Monday arriving in Spain as the in-form sprinter having won three successive stages at the Binck Bank Tour earlier this month.

Fellow Irishman Nicholas Roche retained his leader's red jersey after the Sunweb rider finished safely in the bunch and will carry his 2sec lead over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First) into the next stage.

The Vuelta continues on Tuesday with the 175.5km fourth stage from Cullera to El Puig and concludes in Madrid on Sept 15.