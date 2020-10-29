Vuelta a España stage 9 - Live coverage

Vuelta a España hub



Stage 8: Roglic strikes back on Alto de Moncalvillo



Vuelta a España standings: The latest results from the 2020 race



Race leader Carapaz loses time but insists Vuelta a España remains wide open

View photos Vuelta stage 9 More

Buenos días. I'm looking for the summit finish, but it's just not there... There's not even a single climb. It's a rare flat stage at the Vuelta, and a rare opportunity for the few sprinters we have in this peloton.

While there are no climbs to speak of, the stage isn't one of those completely pan-flat affairs you can find in the Tour. There are still plenty of undulating roads but nothing that will stop Deceuninck-QuickStep controlling this and nothing to blunt the finishing speed of their sprinter Sam Bennett, who is the runaway favourite for the win.