Vuelta a España stage 13 - Live coverage

Vuelta a España hub
Stage 13 time trial start times
Preview: Roglic the reference point in Vuelta a España’s third week
Vuelta a España still COVID-free: Fourth round of mass tests all negative
Hola, buenos días, and welcome to our live coverage on a pivotal day of the 2020 Vuelta a España. Everyone has passed their COVID tests so into the final week of this 18-stage Grand Tour we go, starting with an individual time trial that should really up the battle for the overall title. It's 33.7km long and largely flat, but for a stupidly steep climb at the end (this is the Vuelta, after all), and is set to shape the GC with just one summit finish to come.
🔥 Etapa 13 | Stage 13 🔥⏱ ITT by @TISSOT - #OfficialTimekeeper🚩 Muros🏁 Mirador de Ézaro. Dumbría⏰ 13:33 CET > 17:20 CET📏 33,7 km⛰️ 1x 3️⃣ cat+ info ➡️ https://t.co/vZSxKTNRI6#LaVuelta20 x @relivecc pic.twitter.com/Co1Pbxq4QUNovember 3, 2020