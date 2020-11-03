Vuelta a España stage 13 - Live coverage

Vuelta a España hub



Stage 13 time trial start times



Preview: Roglic the reference point in Vuelta a España’s third week



Vuelta a España still COVID-free: Fourth round of mass tests all negative

View photos Vuelta a España stage 13 More

Hola, buenos días, and welcome to our live coverage on a pivotal day of the 2020 Vuelta a España. Everyone has passed their COVID tests so into the final week of this 18-stage Grand Tour we go, starting with an individual time trial that should really up the battle for the overall title. It's 33.7km long and largely flat, but for a stupidly steep climb at the end (this is the Vuelta, after all), and is set to shape the GC with just one summit finish to come.