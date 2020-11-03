Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic wins stage 13 time trial

Image 1 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 2 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 3 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 4 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 William Barta of The United States and CCC Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 5 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Felix Grobschartner of Austria and Team BORA Hansgrohe during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 6 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 7 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 8 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Nelson Oliveira of Portugal and Movistar Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 9 of 30

Team Deceuninck rider Denmarks Michael Morkov competes during the 13th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 337km individual timetrial from Muros to Mirador de Ezaro Dumbria on November 3 2020 Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA AFP Photo by MIGUEL RIOPAAFP via Getty Images

Image 10 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 11 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Harry Tanfield of The United Kingdom and Team AG2R La Mondiale during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 12 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Jannik Steimle of Germany and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 13 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Alexander Edmondson of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 14 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 15 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Jasha Sutterlin of Germany and Team Sunweb during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 16 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 17 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Ivo Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 18 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Lennard Hofstede of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 19 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Mark Donovan of The United Kingdom and Team Sunweb during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 20 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Astana Pro Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 21 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 22 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Carlos Barbero Cuesta of Spain and NTT Pro Cycling Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 23 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 24 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Tejay Van Garderen of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 25 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Tosh Van Der Sande of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 26 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 27 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 George Bennett of New Zealand and Team Jumbo Visma during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 28 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Wouter Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Mclaren during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Image 29 of 30

MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo Visma during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumb

Image 30 of 30

View photos MIRADOR DE ZARO DUMBRA SPAIN NOVEMBER 03 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay of Ethiopia and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 13 a 337km Individual Time Trial stage from Muros to Mirador de zaro Dumbra 278m ITT lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 03 2020 in Mirador de zaro Dumbra Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images More

The red jersey of the Vuelta a España traded hands once more after the stage 13 time trial in Galicia, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) enjoying a third spell in the race lead after overhauling the 10-second deficit to Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz on the Mirador de Ézaro.

Roglič took the stage win with a time of 46:39 on the 33.7-kilometre course, which was flat all the way to the brutal 1.8-kilometre final climb. He took it by a single second ahead of CCC's young American Will Barta, who had sat in the hot seat for an hour and a half, waiting for the possibility of taking his first pro win.

Carapaz would end up shedding 49 seconds to Roglič, while EF Pro Cycling's challenger Hugh Carthy lost 25 seconds to the Slovenian, having earlier gone quicker at the first checkpoint.

Heading into stage 14, likely an uphill sprint in Ourense, Roglič leads Carapaz by 39 seconds in the general classification, with Carthy 47 seconds down and Israel Start-Up Nation climber Dan Martin falling to 1:42 down after finishing 13th on the day.

More to come!





Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:39 2 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:00:01 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:10 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:25 5 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:41 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:46 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:49 8 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:58 9 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:07



