Vu wins LPGA Meijer Classic after playoff thriller

Lilia Vu's final round seven-under-par 65 set up a playoff victory at the LPGA Meijer Classic on Sunday (Raj Mehta)

Lilia Vu staged a sensational final round charge before snatching victory in a playoff to win the LPGA Meijer Classic in Michigan on Sunday.

Vu fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 at Blythefield Country Club in suburban Grand Rapids to finish with a 72-hole 16-under-par aggregate of 272.

That was good enough to send the two-time major champion into a sudden-death playoff with Lexi Thompson and Australia's Grace Kim, who wilted over the final 18 holes after leading by five shots after Saturday's third round. Kim advanced to the playoff after a closing one-over 73.

The three women all grabbed birdies on the first playoff hole, the par-five 18th, and then repeated the trio of birdies after replaying 18 for the second playoff hole.

On both occasions Kim had difficult eagle putts to snatch victory but was unable to convert either. The third playoff hole headed to the par-five fourth, and it was Vu who kept her nerve as the tension mounted.

The 26-year-old from California looked to be in trouble after sending her second shot into a greenside bunker.

But a brilliant sand wedge left her with a short birdie putt, and after Thompson and Kim missed their birdie chances, she duly rolled in the six-footer to clinch the fifth LPGA title of her career.

The loss was another agonising near miss for Kim, who saw her five-shot lead evaporate early in the final round after a shaky start that included back-to-back bogeys on her first two holes.

She steadied the ship with a bogey-free back nine, but with Vu in the clubhouse, was unable to conjure a birdie in the final four holes that would have allowed her to take sole possession of the lead and claim victory.

"Obviously didn't get it done," Kim said. "It sucks, but I think I can see myself I guess in the future as well. It's only my second year out, and to be in this position is overwhelming."

Crowd favorite Thompson meanwhile forced her way into the playoff after a birdie on the 18th that moved her to 16 under alongside Kim and Vu.

The 29-year-old from Florida almost burgled what would have been a dramatic win on 18, with her chip onto the green for what would have been a tournament-winning eagle rolling just inches short.

rcw/dj