VT plans to retire Liz Kitley’s jersey during 2024-25 season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock announced plans to retire Liz Kitley’s jersey number during a women’s basketball game in the 2024-25 season on Saturday, April 13.

Kitley, who played five seasons at VT, is the program’s all-time leader in games, minutes played, points scored, and scoring average. In each of the past three seasons, she has been named to three AP All-American teams and three consecutive ACC Player of the Year awards, finishing as the most decorated player in Hokies program history.

“Elizabeth’s impact on Virginia Tech and women’s basketball transcends statistics,” Babcock said. “Her passion, work ethic and character have left an enduring legacy that is inspiring the next generation. Retiring her jersey is a symbolic gesture of gratitude for the mark she has left on our women’s basketball program and the hearts of Hokie Nation.”

Virginia Tech plans to host a formal unveiling of her retired number 33 jersey during ‘Liz Kitley Night’ at Cassell Coliseum during a women’s basketball game during the 2024-25 season.

“Thank you, Hokie Nation, for all of your support over the last five years, it’s been quite a journey,” Kitley said. “We’ve made a lot of memories and none of them would have been the same without you guys. We had a lot of success and I’m really proud of what we were able to do in Blacksburg.”

VT says they will have more details on this event in the fall when next season’s schedule is released.

