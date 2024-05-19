VT eliminated after 4-1 loss to GCU

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WFXR)—The Virginia Tech Hokies season is over after losing an elimination game against Grand Canyon University 4-1.

Despite outhitting the Lopes 8-5, the Hokie bats were not able to bring in any runs on good opportunities. Virginia Tech went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position and put up their only run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Left Fielder Addy Greene.

Freshman pitcher Emma Mazzarone was dominant on the mound, striking out nine batters in six innings tossed. However, walks set up clutch hits by GCU, including a home run by Center Fielder Makaiya Gomez, which proved to be enough to push the Lopes onto the Los Angeles Regional Championship.

Virginia Tech finishes the season with a record of 40-14-1.

