VSU's Sammy Edwards recognized as Gulf South Top Ten

Jun. 1—PENSACOLA, Fla. — Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards earned recognition as one of the Gulf South Conference's Top Ten at its May 30 ceremony

Edwards apologized for in his eyes being not much of a public speaker, joking his role is to "Throw the ball and hope it goes to the guy in the some color jersey."

Congratulating other members to the Top Ten, he said, "You've not only bettered your team, but bettered the conference in the process."

He thanked God for the honor, as well as the Gulf South conference itself for the past four years. Edwards said he enjoys the rivalries with the other schools. He also had thanks for Kit Strief, VSU's assistant athletic director communications and retiring athletic director Herb Reinhard and President Dr. Richard Carvajal.

Edwards thanked VSU football head coach Tramaine Jackson, his teammates and parents. "Your unwavering love and belief in me allowed me to thrive, even when I didn't believe in myself."

"The nature of college sports will pick you up and throw you down," Edwards said. "I've had my share of dark times in my career. It's in those moments where you begin to find yourself as an athlete, teammate, brother, son, friend and all the above."

He encouraged those who knew of others going through dark times to reach out.

In a recorded piece, Jackson said Edwards helped the Blazers reach the national quarterfinals and win a share of the Gulf South championship while going 12-2. "Nobody even knew who he was a year ago," he said.

"He's as great as a human as he is a football player," Jackson said. "Really good student, graduates next December. We look forward to having him back this year."

The 2024 Commissioner Trophy went to Kate Dirkse of Lee University and Sam Wilhelm of Alabama-Huntsville.