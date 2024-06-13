VSU president to serve two-year term as Gulf South Conference chair

Jun. 13—VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University President Dr. Richard Carvajal has been elected to serve as president of the Gulf South Conference Executive Committee and chair of the GSC Board of Directors effective July 1. He will hold the position for two years, after previously serving as conference vice president and vice chair.

"This is a tremendous honor," said Carvajal. "The Gulf South Conference is the best conference in NCAA Division II athletics, and I look forward to working with Commissioner Matt Wilson and the Board of Directors in the coming year."

The presidents of full member colleges or universities in the GSC make up the Board of Directors for the conference, according to a press release from Valdosta State.

Carvajal follows Union University President Dr. Samuel Oliver who will rotate to the immediate past president role. In his prior vice president role, Carvajal also served as the chair of the GSC Finance Committee.

GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson said, "The Gulf South Conference has a strong history of engaged institutional CEOs that have helped lead and direct the conference. Dr. Carvajal fits that mold perfectly and will be a valuable leader as the GSC and NCAA navigate the next two years. I am excited to work with him as our conference president and Board of Directors chair."

Carvajal takes the reins during a time of transition for the Gulf South Conference and NCAA, the press release said.

"This is an exciting time for the GSC," said Carvajal. "Change provides an opportunity to teach our student-athletes how to adapt, learn, and grow. I look forward to seeing how competitive our conference will continue to be at the national level."

The Gulf South Conference is a charter member of NCAA Division II and will enter its 53rd year in Fall 2024.

Valdosta State University joined the GSC in 1981 and has since won eight of its nine national championships. Only VSU's 1979 baseball national championship was won prior.

Beginning July 1, the full-time members of the Gulf South Conference will be Alabama Huntsville, Auburn Montgomery, Christian Brothers, Delta State, Lee, Mississippi College, Montevallo, Trevecca Nazarene, Union, Valdosta State, West Alabama, and West Florida.

