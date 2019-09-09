A's vs. Astros lineups: Mike Fiers goes for record 13th straight win
The A's officially called up pitchers Jesús Luzardo and Daniel Mengden on Monday ahead of their four-game series against the league-leading Houston Astros.
Luzardo, 21, is ranked as the A's top prospect and is considered one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball. The left-hander threw 91 pitches on Friday for Triple-A Las Vegas, so he doesn't figure to be available until Wednesday, at the earliest. Oakland plans to use Luzardo out of the bullpen down the stretch.
Meanwhile, veteran right-hander Mike Fiers will get the start Monday night as he looks for his 13th straight win, which would tie the Oakland record. The 34-year-old is undefeated in his last 21 starts, already matching the franchise record.
For the season, Fiers is 14-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 29 starts. The former Astro is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in seven career starts against Houston.
Fellow right-hander Zack Greinke will take the hill for the Astros. In six starts since joining the club in a trade from Arizona, the 35-year-old is 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA.
Overall this year, Greinke is 14-5 with a 3.09 ERA. He has enjoyed great success against the A's throughout his career, going 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 17 outings, including 13 starts.
A's centerfielder Ramón Laureano will miss his second straight game after leaving Saturday's contest with a right leg cramp. He is considered day-to-day. Mark Canha will start in center field and bat fifth.
[RELATED: Dombrowski's firing shows why Beane, Forst stay with A's]
Here are the full lineups for the A's-Astros game, which will be broadcast on NBC Sports California and the MyTeams app. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. PT, with first pitch at 5:10.
Oakland A's (84-59)
SS Marcus Semien
RF Robbie Grossman
3B Matt Chapman
1B Matt Olson
CF Mark Canha
LF Seth Brown
DH Khris Davis
2B Jurickson Profar
C Josh Phegley
RHP Mike Fiers (14-3, 3.51 ERA)
Houston Astros (94-50)
CF George Springer
2B José Altuve
LF Michael Brantley
SS Alex Bregman
DH Yordan Álvarez
1B Aledmys Díaz
3B Abraham Toro
C Robinson Chirinos
RF Josh Reddick
RHP Zack Greinke (14-5, 3.09 ERA)
A's vs. Astros lineups: Mike Fiers goes for record 13th straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area