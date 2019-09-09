A's vs. Astros lineups: Mike Fiers goes for record 13th straight win

The A's officially called up pitchers Jesús Luzardo and Daniel Mengden on Monday ahead of their four-game series against the league-leading Houston Astros.

Luzardo, 21, is ranked as the A's top prospect and is considered one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball. The left-hander threw 91 pitches on Friday for Triple-A Las Vegas, so he doesn't figure to be available until Wednesday, at the earliest. Oakland plans to use Luzardo out of the bullpen down the stretch.

Meanwhile, veteran right-hander Mike Fiers will get the start Monday night as he looks for his 13th straight win, which would tie the Oakland record. The 34-year-old is undefeated in his last 21 starts, already matching the franchise record.

For the season, Fiers is 14-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 29 starts. The former Astro is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in seven career starts against Houston.

Fellow right-hander Zack Greinke will take the hill for the Astros. In six starts since joining the club in a trade from Arizona, the 35-year-old is 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

Overall this year, Greinke is 14-5 with a 3.09 ERA. He has enjoyed great success against the A's throughout his career, going 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 17 outings, including 13 starts.

A's centerfielder Ramón Laureano will miss his second straight game after leaving Saturday's contest with a right leg cramp. He is considered day-to-day. Mark Canha will start in center field and bat fifth.

Here are the full lineups for the A's-Astros game, which will be broadcast on NBC Sports California and the MyTeams app. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. PT, with first pitch at 5:10.

Oakland A's (84-59)

SS Marcus Semien

RF Robbie Grossman

3B Matt Chapman

1B Matt Olson

CF Mark Canha

LF Seth Brown

DH Khris Davis

2B Jurickson Profar

C Josh Phegley



















RHP Mike Fiers (14-3, 3.51 ERA)

Houston Astros (94-50)

CF George Springer

2B José Altuve

LF Michael Brantley

SS Alex Bregman

DH Yordan Álvarez

1B Aledmys Díaz

3B Abraham Toro

C Robinson Chirinos

RF Josh Reddick



















RHP Zack Greinke (14-5, 3.09 ERA)

