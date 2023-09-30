A's vs. Angels Highlights

Shohei Ohtani is the first player from Japan to finish a season with the most popular jersey in MLB.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
There has been no meeting of Asian head coaches in NFL, NBA or NHL history, either.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
Is anyone in the best position to succeed in Chicago?
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which should clear the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
The two-way Colorado star has gone "straight positive" in reaching out to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, the player who delivered a late hit against him.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Players who bet on NFL games will now automatically be suspended for a full year — and two years if they bet on their own team.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Led by Johan Rojas, Grayson Rodriguez and Evan Carter, here are some names baseball fans will want to learn.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.