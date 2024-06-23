De Vrij, Dumfries, and Thuram all took part in the Netherlands vs France Euro's match

In the Group D 0-0 between the Netherlands and France, Marcus Thuram, Stefan de Vrij, and Denzel Dumfries all played in the match. Benjamin Pavard remained on the bench throughout.

In a tightly contested match where France dominated possession with the Netherlands threatening on the counter, Marcus Thuram was deployed as a centre-forward. He worked diligently to find gaps in the Dutch defence, facilitating the runs of Dembele and Griezmann. Thuram was substituted on 75'.

Both De Vrij and Dumfries, on the other hand, remained on the pitch for the entire duration of the game in Leipzig, performing admirably to contain France's quick and unpredictable attacks.

The result leaves both teams tied on 4 points in the table, with Austria in third place with 3 points and Poland at the bottom with 0 points. The third and final matchday will decide the qualification. The Netherlands will face Austria on Tuesday 25 June at 18:00 CEST, while France will conclude their group stage against Poland at the same time on the same day.