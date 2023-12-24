Vrbo Fiesta Bowl preview: Who is Liberty?

The 53rd Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is set for Jan. 1 between two top-25 teams. One you know all about, especially if you follow the Pac-12. The other probably is relatively unknown on the national football scene, but it fits well with the Fiesta Bowl's history of inviting newcomers to the big stage.

No. 8 Oregon needs little introduction. The Ducks were fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff the whole season, quarterback Bo Nix was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and it’s Oregon's fourth appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks also played the 2011 BCS National Championship game in Glendale. This will be Oregon's 37th all-time bowl or championship game appearance.

Conversely, this will be No. 23 Liberty University’s fourth time playing in a bowl game. The team only transitioned to the Football Bowl Subdivision level in 2018, and in their first season in Conference USA, the Flames went 13-0 and captured the league title.

Liberty's Billy Lucas runs carries against New Mexico State during the second half of the Conference USA championship NCAA college football game on Dec. 1, 2023, in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The school, located in Lynchburg, Virginia, was founded in 1971 by famed American pastor and televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr. and was originally named Lynchburg Baptist College. The Flames have competed in football since 1973, joined the NCAA a decade later and moved up to what was then called Division I-AA (now the Football Championship Subdivision) in 1988.

Liberty's first New Year's Six bowl appearance follows a string of opportunities the Fiesta Bowl has provided over its long history. The game that became famous for putting two undefeated and top-ranked independent teams on the field together when no other bowl could — No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Penn State in 1987 — actually reveled in its ability to invite teams such as Boise State, TCU, Connecticut and Central Florida to play here.

Here's a look at Liberty, on and off the football field.

On the field: a meteoric rise in 2023

Since the team became bowl-eligible in 2019, the Flames have gone 3-1 in bowl games, including a 2020 win in the Cure Bowl over current coach Jamey Chadwell and Coastal Carolina. Appalachian State is the only other school in NCAA history to win bowl games in its first three years after going from FCS to FBS.

Liberty is one of the fastest-rising football programs in the country. Turner Gill, who coached from 2012-18, went 6-6 in his final season. Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze took over, and the Flames finished 8-5, 10-1, 8-5 and 8-5 before Freeze left for Auburn.

A couple of weeks before Liberty lost in the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl to Toledo, the school hired Chadwell as its next coach. Chadwell was very successful at Coastal Carolina, going 39-22 during his five-year tenure.

Liberty Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell celebrates with the fans after the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Dec. 1, 2023.

It’s hard to describe Chadwell’s first season as anything other than spectacular: a perfect 13-0 record en route to the school’s first-ever FBS conference title as Liberty beat New Mexico State 49-35 in the C-USA championship game.

Considering where the season started, it’s even more remarkable. The year began in tragedy when freshman offensive lineman, Tajh Boyd, took his life on Aug. 5. The team rallied behind Boyd’s memory and red-shirt senior offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin wore Boyd’s 77 jersey for the CUSA title game.

Illustrating their dominance on the field this season, the Flames have only played two games that finished within one score. The team averaged an 18-point victory margin.

“It’s our plan to have our athletic program comparable to USC, to Notre Dame, to Alabama, to anybody in time,” Jerry Falwell Sr. said before the team kicked off its first season in 1973. The team isn’t at the same level as those schools, but 50 years later, it’s the closest it has ever been in terms of competing with the top dogs of the sport.

Off the field: Falwell's vision, controversy

As well as having a strong religious background, Falwell Sr. was also heavily involved in politics as a conservative activist. Toward the end of the 1970s, Falwell Sr. formed the Moral Majority, which worked to advance a conservative pro-life and pro-family agenda. In the 1980 presidential campaign the Moral Majority supported Ronald Reagan, who would go on to win the election.

Falwell Sr., known for his staunch religious beliefs, created several controversies during his career, including in 2001 when he blamed “abortionists, feminists, and gays” for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Not long after, Falwell Sr. added to the rising anti-Mulsim discrimination at the time when he called the Prophet Muhammad “a terrorist” in a nationally televised interview. Falwell apologized for both remarks.

Falwell Sr. became ill in 2005 and died two years later. Jerry Falwell Jr. succeeded his father as Liberty's president.

But the controversies didn’t stop there.

Falwell Jr. became embroiled in a public scandal in August 2020 when a former business associate said he had a sexual relationship with Falwell Jr.’s wife, Becki, and that Falwell Jr. not only knew about it but was involved. That led to Falwell Jr. resigning from the university. The scandal is the subject of a 2022 Hulu documentary, “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty.”

Recently, Falwell Jr. has been involved in litigation against Liberty, suing the university in a trademark case claiming that he’s owed $8.5 million. In another case, Falwell Jr. accuses Liberty officials of sexual misconduct and questionable financial dealings.

In addition, a federal investigation concluded In October that the school broke safety laws for years by underreporting crimes and destroying evidence.

Liberty's Kaidon Salter runs for a touchdown against New Mexico State during the second half of the Conference USA championship NCAA college football game on Dec. 1, 2023, in Lynchburg, Virginia.

For this Fiesta Bowl, potential fireworks for the new year

With the switch from Freeze to Chadwell also comes a change in offensive philosophy. Under Freeze, the Flames were a more pro-style, spread offense. Freeze is known for developing quarterbacks and did so at Liberty, namely Malik Willis, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.

But with Chadwell, who established himself at Coastal Carolina with a unique scheme that looked like a modern-day triple offense, Liberty has turned to its running game as the catalyst for the offense.

That’s not to take anything away from sophomore quarterback Kaidon Salter as a passer, who has thrown for 31 touchdowns and completed 60 percent of his passes. It is Salter's decision-making ability that forms the nucleus of Chadwell’s read-option offense, one of the most potent in the nation.

Liberty heads into the matchup ranked second in the country for total offense, right behind its opponent, Oregon, which is first. Liberty has amassed 6,694 yards this season, averaging 514.9 per game. Of those, 302.9 came on the ground, by far the most in the nation. Air Force is second in FBS at 275.8 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Quinton Cooley is the engine, running for 1,322 yards and 16 touchdowns on 213 attempts. Salter, with the read-option at his disposal, is second on the team with 1,064 yards and 12 touchdowns. Liberty averages 40.8 points per game, fifth in FBS, not far off of second-ranked Oregon at 44.2.

But Oregon and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi can’t pour all their energy into just stopping the run with a playmaker like junior wide receiver CJ Daniels on the outside. Daniels is the team’s leading receiver with 988 yards and 10 touchdowns on 47 receptions.

The game is likely to be a shoot-out with each school ranked neck-and-neck at the top of the rankings for nearly every important offensive team metric for the 2023 season. And with Nix bucking the trend and deciding to play in his final college football game instead of opting out, along with most of his weapons such as running back Bucky Irving (1,063 yards) and wide receiver Troy Franklin (1,383), there’s extra juice added to the final Fiesta Bowl before the game becomes a permanent fixture in the College Football Playoff.

