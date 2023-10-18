Vrbo Fiesta Bowl announces Richard Jefferson and Jake Plummer as Parade Grand Marshals
In the spirit of competition, the Fiesta Bowl has announced Richard Jefferson and Jake Plummer as the 2023 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade Grand Marshals.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Harden has been trying to leave the Sixers since the summer.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski explores how some key veterans are showing out as major difference makers in 2023.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
With fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are 10 players per round who may be worth passing on when it's time to pick.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since 2016.
The USWNT on Wednesday named its roster for October friendlies against Colombia.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Penix is at -145 to win while no other player has better than 10-to-1 odds.
The Diamondbacks had no answer for the Phillies on Tuesday, and they're headed home down 2-0 in the NLCS.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
The Texans quarterback went to lunch with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, and Stroud has used that to his advantage.
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
Get ready for your Fantasy hockey drafts with these helpful hints that can make the difference in winning your league.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!