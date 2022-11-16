Vrabel, Tannehill on Packers ahead of Week 11 'TNF' matchup
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the Green Bay Packers ahead of Week 11 "Thursday Night Football" matchup.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the Green Bay Packers ahead of Week 11 "Thursday Night Football" matchup.
Here's where the Colts sit in the Week 11 power rankings.
The Browns are missing David Njoku and two others from Wednesday's practice as they prepare for the Bills.
The Green Bay Packers stayed positive with rookie WR Christian Watson through a rough start. That investment paid off over and over against the Cowboys.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
Jackson State football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one touchdown pass away from setting the program's single-season record.
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that face tough defenses against their position in Week 11. Set your roster accordingly if you start them. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
Old-guard feminists may not like it, but the new-age NIL revolution has proven an age-old maxim: Sex sells. College athletes are taking advantage.
The Cowboys sign a WR even with OBJ still available, make some practice squad moves at center, and stay near the top in the power rankings. | From @ToddBrock24f7