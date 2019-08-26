Vrabel pulled Mariota early because line wasn’t protecting him

Titans coach Mike Vrabel wanted to see quarterback Marcus Mariota complete a pass on Sunday night. But Vrabel pulled Mariota from the game after just three attempts, none of which were complete.

The reason, Vrabel said after the game, was that the Titans’ offensive line wasn’t protecting Mariota, and the team didn’t want to risk an injury to its franchise quarterback.

“We want to make sure that we can protect our quarterback — that’s important,” Vrabel said. “It’s imperative that we do that as a staff and we do that as an offensive group. … I wanted to see how the game was going, and at that point in time I thought it was in the team’s best interest and in everybody’s best interest that we get him out of the game at that point in time.”

Mariota’s 0-for-3 stat line, not to mention getting sacked for a safety, doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. With Mariota’s preseason now over, the Titans need to get their offense on the same page before Week One against the Browns.