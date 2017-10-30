VP, assistant GM Buddy Bell leaving White Sox after 14 seasons

Vice president and assistant to the general manager Buddy Bell is leaving the White Sox after 14 seasons. Bell, 66, will return to Cincinnati as a senior advisor to GM and president of baseball operations Dick Williams.

Bell spent the last five seasons in his current role with the White Sox, and was the director of player development for three seasons before that.

"Buddy Bell has influenced the careers of literally thousands of professional baseball players through his passion for coaching and player development. He has left a long-lasting mark on the White Sox organization, our minor league staff and players throughout our system. There is absolutely no way to thank him enough for all he has done and his years of devotion to this organization and to making our minor leaguers better as players and as people," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "We personally wish him nothing but success and fulfillment as he returns home to the city of Cincinnati and a Reds organization that very appropriately carries a great deal of meaning and pride for the entire Bell family."

Bell was a five-time All-Star, won six Gold Gloves and played four of his 18 MLB seasons with the Reds.

The White Sox announced they have no plans to fill the vacancy at this time.