Vozzelli | Illini women can save their season with special week in Minneapolis

Mar. 4—CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green has said it multiple times that her first two seasons as Illinois women's basketball coach could have easily been flipped.

That year one should have been the season where the Illini went through their share of growing pains as the former Dayton coach took over a program at its nadir in March 2022. What projected as a long, painstaking rebuild was surprisingly anything but that last season. Illinois defied expectations under its first-year coach, returned to the NCAA tournament after a two-decade hiatus and won 22 games.

That Illinois returned nearly its entire roster — and all five starters — entering this season made matching those accomplishments seem like a realistic expectation. And surpassing them at the very least a natural progression for a program on the upswing.

Guess again.

The Illinois team that entered the season ranked in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll has gone through what could best be described as a roller coaster of a season. And one that's hard to explain.

Perhaps the early-season absence of Makira Cook after the preseason All-Big Ten point guard sustained a concussion in the Illini's exhibition game against Truman State on Oct. 30 was a foreboding sign. And yet, Cook was back by mid-November.

The stretch that changed the direction of Illinois' season — and not in a good way — was from Dec. 10 through Jan. 11. It all started with an inexplicable 84-48 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten opener at State Farm Center and included home losses to Missouri and Wisconsin, a heartbreaking defeat on a buzzer-beater against Arkansas in West Palm Peach, Fla., and an offensive no-show at Nebraska.

The Illini recovered somewhat from those doldrums with seven wins in the next 11 games, culminating with an 86-66 upset of No. 14 Indiana on Feb. 19 at State Farm Center.

Illinois will head into Minneapolis this week with some positive vibes, though, after snapping a two-game losing skid with a come-from-behind 74-73 win on Sunday afternoon against Nebraska in front of 4,311 fans at State Farm Center.

Cook scored a team-high 20 points, Genesis Bryant added 17 points, Kendall Bostic supplied another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Shay Bollin provided some instant offense off the bench with nine points.

But Illinois (14-14, 8-10 Big Ten) will need to win four games in four days starting Thursday at the Target Center if it wants to be the last team standing as Big Ten tournament champs and earn a place in NCAA tournament.

The Illini will head into the Big Ten tournament at the Target Center as the No. 9 seed. That puts Green's team on the same side of the bracket as top-seed Ohio State.

First things first, the Illini will have a second-round game at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in Minneapolis. A win against either Maryland, Michigan or Penn State would set up a rematch with Ohio State, which won the regular-season meeting 67-59 on Jan. 25 in Champaign. Return the favor by stunning Ohio State in Friday's quarterfinals, and maybe a magical story could still be written about Green and Co.

Whether that happens will depend entirely on if the Illini can show somehow that the last four-plus months have been an aberration. That the inconsistencies of the regular season are behind Illinois. Put this in context: The Illini's longest winning streak this season was three games. That came back in late November/early December when Illinois defeated Canisius, Central Connecticut State and Northern Kentucky in nonconference play.

Not exactly the kind of path Illinois will see in Minneapolis. Not with Iowa potentially looming, as well, on the other side of the bracket. And you may have heard something about the once-in-a-generation guard that plays for the Hawkeyes with her fans a big reason the Big Ten women's tournament is sold out for the first time in its 30th edition.

Caitlin Clark just passed LSU great Pete Maravich for the most points scored in NCAA history by any man or woman with Clark finishing with 35 points on Sunday in sixth-ranked Iowa's 93-83 home victory against No. 2 Ohio State. Clark now has 3,685 career points, supplanting Maravich's 3,667. The last time Clark faced Illinois, the senior guard went for a triple-double in the Hawkeyes' 101-85 win on Feb. 25 in Iowa City.

Bottling up what Illinois did on Presidents Day against Indiana would be a good place to start as the Illini look to make a deep run in Minneapolis. That's the best we've seen the Illini play all season. The three-point shooting that has let Illinois down throughout the regular season wasn't a problem in the 20-point victory against the Hoosiers. The Illini had all six players score 11 or more points while finishing 4 for 9 from beyond the arc and got downhill to the bucket to great effect in shooting 24 free throws, making 20.

That might have to be the blueprint for Illinois starting Thursday. The reality is the Illini haven't met their own lofty goals.

That can all be erased by a big week in Minneapolis. And that's all a team in Illinois' position can hope for: An opportunity.