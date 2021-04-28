Votto, Winker lead Reds to 6-5 win over scuffling Dodgers

  • Cincinnati Reds Tucker Barnhart (16) breaks a bat as he grounds out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/7

    Reds Dodgers Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds Tucker Barnhart (16) breaks a bat as he grounds out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Jesse Winkler and Nick Castellanos scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/7

    Reds Dodgers Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Jesse Winkler and Nick Castellanos scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) slides in to home plate to score ahead of a throw to Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Taylor and Will Smith scored off of a single hit by Matt Beaty. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/7

    Reds Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) slides in to home plate to score ahead of a throw to Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Taylor and Will Smith scored off of a single hit by Matt Beaty. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10), Max Muncy (13), and Will Smith (16) celebrate after they all scored off of a home run hit by Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/7

    Reds Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10), Max Muncy (13), and Will Smith (16) celebrate after they all scored off of a home run hit by Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • A fan reaches to try to get a home run ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/7

    Reds Dodgers Baseball

    A fan reaches to try to get a home run ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (33) runs home to score off of a double hit by Joey Votto during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Nick Castellanos also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/7

    Reds Dodgers Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (33) runs home to score off of a double hit by Joey Votto during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Nick Castellanos also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer holds the 2020 Cy Young Award before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. He was presented with the award before the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/7

    Reds Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer holds the 2020 Cy Young Award before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. He was presented with the award before the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Cincinnati Reds Tucker Barnhart (16) breaks a bat as he grounds out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Jesse Winkler and Nick Castellanos scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) slides in to home plate to score ahead of a throw to Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Taylor and Will Smith scored off of a single hit by Matt Beaty. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10), Max Muncy (13), and Will Smith (16) celebrate after they all scored off of a home run hit by Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A fan reaches to try to get a home run ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (33) runs home to score off of a double hit by Joey Votto during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Nick Castellanos also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer holds the 2020 Cy Young Award before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. He was presented with the award before the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE REEDY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Votto hit a go-ahead double, Jesse Winker homered and drove in two runs and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for the second straight night to defeat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Tuesday.

The defending World Series champions have dropped six of eight, including three straight for the first time since 2019.

“Right now it has kind of been salvage a series mode,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There are some guys we have to get on track.”

Votto's two-run double to right field off Scott Alexander (0-2) in the seventh snapped an 0-for-15 skid and gave Cincinnati the lead. The Reds trailed by two going into the inning, but Tucker Barnhart led off with a double and scored when Kyle Farmer lined a single to left-center.

“I was in ‘I have to get a hit’ mode,” Votto said. “Sometimes we get so focused on technique and timing, but sometimes you just have to get the job done.”

Winker had three hits — including a leadoff home run — to extend his hitting streak to a career high-tying 12 games. He has homered in three straight games and leads the National League with a .397 batting average.

The Dodgers managed only four hits off six Reds pitchers, including Will Smith's three-run homer in the fourth. Los Angeles benefited from eight walks, but left eight on base.

Ryan Hendrix (1-0) got his first major league win for the Reds, who have won two in a row after dropping seven straight. Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his first save with Cincinnati.

“So many guys came through and we continued to battle back. It's nice when everyone contributes,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler struck out 10, but allowed five runs and seven hits. It was the ninth time the right-hander reached double-digit strikeouts.

“I don’t care if you punch out 27. To keep giving up leads that our offense kept giving me is not acceptable,” Buehler said. “You can't keep giving teams opportunities. We'll get back to the drawing board a little bit.”

Winker, who hit the tiebreaking home run in the 10th inning of Monday's 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium, didn't waste any time going deep again. He drove Buehler's fastball over the wall in right-center on the first pitch of the game.

It was Winker's sixth career leadoff homer and second this season. Half his homers have come on the first pitch.

The Dodgers got only one hit off Cincinnati starter Jeff Hoffman, but it was big. Smith hit a three-run shot to center in the fourth inning to put Los Angeles up 3-1 after the right-hander walked the first two batters. Hoffman went four innings with three strikeouts and five walks.

The Reds responded with a pair in the fifth to tie it 3-all on an RBI grounder by Tyler Stephenson and Winker's single. Los Angeles regained the lead with Matt Beaty's two-run single to right.

“We really couldn't get anything going. Other than the fifth and sixth innings, we couldn't get a big hit,” Beaty said.

STARTING OFF WITH A BANG

Winker’s leadoff homer was the fourth by the Reds this season. Tyler Naquin has the other two.

Cincinnati is the fifth team since 1974 to hit four leadoff homers in April, according to Sportradar. The others were the 2017 Houston Astros, 2013 Seattle Mariners, 2000 Toronto Blue Jays and 1996 Baltimore Orioles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 3B Mike Moustakas (illness unrelated to COVID-19) was activated off the injured list and OF Mark Payton was optioned to the alternate training site. ... SS Eugenio Suárez, hitless in his last 20 plate appearances, got the night off.

Dodgers: 1B Cody Bellinger recently jogged for the first time since fracturing his left fibula. He will head to Arizona later in the week to continue his rehab at the alternate site. ... RHP Joe Kelly (shoulder inflammation) will have another outing in Arizona on Wednesday. He could rejoin the team during the upcoming 10-game road trip. ... OF AJ Pollock was out of the lineup for the second straight game due to food poisoning.

AWARD WINNER

Trevor Bauer received his NL Cy Young Award from Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson before the game. The right-hander was Cincinnati's first Cy Young winner and said it was special to celebrate the occasion with former teammates in town.

“We knew they were coming at the end of the month and it made sense to get it,” Bauer said. “For an organization that has been around longer than any other, I’m happy to be able to bring it to the organization.”

Bauer signed with the Dodgers during the offseason. He spent 1 1/2 seasons in Cincinnati after being traded by Cleveland in 2019.

UP NEXT

The teams close their three-game series with an afternoon game Wednesday. Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray (0-1, 7.88 ERA) is looking to bounce back after allowing five earned runs over 3 2/3 innings in Friday's loss at St. Louis. Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw (3-2, 2.56) faces the Reds for only the second time since 2016.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Winker's homer in 10th propels Reds past Dodgers 5-3

    Jesse Winker's two-run homer in the 10th inning sent the Cincinnati Reds past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Reds lead the majors with 34 home runs, including five by Winker, who tops the National League with a .382 batting average.

  • CG: CIN@LAD - 4/27/21

    Condensed Game: Jesse Winker homered and hit an RBI single, while Joey Votto hit a two-run double to lead the Reds to a 6-5 win

  • Guerrero Jr.'s Historic Hat Trick

    George Bissell recaps Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s three-homer performance, hot streaks by Jesse Winker, Franmil Reyes and more in Wednesday's Daily Dose. (Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Dodgers fall short against Reds as losing streak reaches three

    The Dodgers lost to the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Tuesday night as their losing streak went to three games for the first time since August 2019.

  • Godzilla vs Kong director in talks for spin-off

    Son of Kong, anyone?

  • Ump Danley hit in mask by foul, exits Giants-Rockies game

    Plate umpire Kerwin Danley was hit in the mask by a foul ball and left the field, causing the game between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants to be delayed several minutes Tuesday night. Danley was struck in the sixth inning by a foul off the bat of Colorado’s Sam Hilliard. The 59-year-old Danley immediately fell backward, then slowly rolled onto his side and stayed down for several moments as Giants trainers and the other three umpires rushed in.

  • Mom shoots man accused of attacking her while she was holding her baby, SC deputies say

    She shot him with his own gun, deputies said.

  • Three strikes: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits three homers, Twins' troubles continue

    Welcome to the first installment of Three Strikes, a quick-hitting look at some of the most interesting and compelling items of the day in MLB.

  • The NCAA's shame and embarrassment in extending Mark Emmert's contract

    The NCAA Board of Governors casually extended Mark Emmert's tenure as an afterthought at the tail-end of a lengthy news release — perhaps the most telling sign of how bad of a decision it was.

  • Republican doctors in Congress join forces in ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations

    Physicians, assemble. A group of Republican doctors serving in Congress — including Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), as well as several House Republicans — joined forces to film a new video ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Polls have suggested GOP voters are, on average, more hesitant about getting vaccinated, so the lawmakers decided to get proactive. In the video, they discuss the vaccines' safety and efficacy, but Marshall adds that getting a shot means "we can throw away our mask and live life as free as we did before." Operation Warp Speed, the initiative launched under the Trump administration, also got a shout for speeding up the Food and Drug Administration's approval process without cutting corners. All told, the video was generally warmly received, especially for its ability to combine scientific and medical advice with an appreciation for conservative values. This is an unequivocally good video of Republican members of Congress telling people to get vaccinated. It also frames getting vaccinated as a means to regaining "freedom" and ending "lockdowns." It talks about returning to church and assuaging fears of cutting corners. https://t.co/YiJHnKoYtz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 27, 2021 Still, some viewers joked, in reference to the polarized political climate in the United States, that Republican voters would have been persuaded more easily if the ad featured Democratic lawmakers recommending they don't get vaccinated. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterApple just gave iPhone users a big privacy tool, and Facebook is livid

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA down 10 officials due to COVID-19 protocols ahead of playoffs

    The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.

  • MLB roundup: Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves

    Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches.

  • Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. ''I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,'' said Lowry.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • Matt Maiocco: I think 49ers want to get Jimmy Garoppolo deal done in next few days

    Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area says he thinks the 49ers want to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the next few days, and he explains why the Patriots are one of the teams that could make that happen.

  • Three things we learned from Real Madrid – Chelsea

    It's first leg mission accomplished if Thomas Tuchel's goal for Chelsea in its UEFA Champions League semifinal at Real Madrid was an away advantage.

  • Jake Paul declines ’embarrassing’ Daniel Cormier MMA fight challenge: ‘If he comes and boxes me, I will beat him’

    Jake Paul won't be taking Daniel Cormier up on his challenge to fight MMA, but is more than happy to step into the boxing ring.