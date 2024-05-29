Voting opens for MLS All-Star Game in Columbus at Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The MLS All-Star Game in Columbus is fast approaching and the first step towards forming the team is now open.

The league has opened voting for the MLS All-Star starting eleven for fans, players, and the media for the July 24 match at Lower.com Field against the Liga MX All-Stars. The voting is open until June 11 and will determine 12 of the 26 players that will comprise the MLS All-Star roster. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

12 other players on the roster will be chosen by Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy, who will serve as the MLS All-Stars manager as the coach of the club hosting. The last two players will be selected by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game is the third to take place in Columbus and the first to be played at Lower.com Field. The previous two all-star games in Columbus were played at Historic Crew Stadium in 2000 and 2005.

This will be the third time in four years the best of MLS will play the best of the Mexican League, with MLS winning both previous matches. Before the All-Star Game, Lower.com Field will host the Skills Challenge on July 23.

