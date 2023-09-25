Voting is now open for The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week for Week 5

We are officially past the halfway point of the 2023 prep football season here in Branch County, as week five is now in the books.

Week five saw a cross county battle as the Union City Chargers traveled to Bronson to face the Vikings in the Battle for the Shield. Union City retained the shield, a traveling trophy created for the (at the time) new conference rivalry, with the Chargers taking the big 58-16 win. Union City outgained Bronson 466-180 in the win, including a 433-28 advantage on the ground. Bronson was not about to just roll over however, using some big pass plays to get on the board, out gaining Union City through the air 152-33. Several big individual efforts came from the Battle for the Shield as Union City had two players eclipse 100 yards on the ground, with another coming awfully close.

Elsewhere in Branch County the Quincy Orioles dropped a heartbreaker on the road to Columbia Central, with Quincy falling 29-12 in a contest marred by many puzzling officiating moments. Quincy made a lot of noise in the tough loss however, especially through the air as the Orioles threw for 353 total yards in the contest, led by two players surpassing 100 yards receiving and a quarterback that threw for nearly 350 yards through the air.

Coldwater saw a nip-and-tuck contest with Lincoln Park get away late, as two touchdowns over the final three minutes by the Railsplitters spelled the difference in the 34-21 loss . Coldwater looked strong in all facets of the game and some big individual moments came out of the contest, including some gutsy play by a senior quarterback and some big playmaking ability flashed by a freshman.

Tekonsha fell to one of the best teams in 8-player football in Lenawee Christian, losing by the score of 56-0 on Friday night. No individual stats were recorded for the Tekonsha Indians in week five.

Union City quarterback Rick Austin along with his teammate Riley Laird are both up for this week's The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week

With all that in mind, it is time for you, the readers, to once again honor one young athlete for their work on the gridiron. It is time, once again, ladies and gentlemen to vote for The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week.

Here are the nominees for The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week for Week 5:

Brennan Allman, Quincy- 19 of 32 for 349 yards passing with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions

Joe Smith, Quincy- 6 catches for 130 yards and 1 touchdown

Riley Laird, Union City- 10 carries for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns, 6 tackles and 1 interception on defense

Rick Austin, Union City- 3 carries for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 tackles and 1 fumble recovery

Spencer Losinski, Bronson – 7 of 19 passing for 152 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception

Zach Coffing, Coldwater- 11 of 24 passing for 168 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, 16 carries for 24 yards

Dayton Ennis, Coldwater- 4 catches for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns

Voting will open at 12 p.m. on Monday and run through Wednesday night at 5 p.m. Vote now, vote often for who you think deserves to named this week’s The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week. If you would like to nominate a player for player of the week, please email Sports Editor Troy Tennyson at ttennyson@thedailyreporter.com.

