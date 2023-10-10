Voting is now live for The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week

This past week the Big 8 started their season ending non-conference schedule, a slate of games that saw Union City roll past Summerfield, Quincy drop a shootout to Erie Mason, and Bronson drop a tough one to Buchanan.

In the Interstate 8 the Coldwater Cardinals dropped an absolute heart breaker, falling to rival Northwest by a single point, as an early missed extra point proved to be the difference in the 7-6 game.

In 8-player football the Tekonsha Indians found themselves stymied by a solid Litchfield squad.

With that being said, there were a number of impressive individual efforts on the gridiron, and now it is up to you, the readers, to tell us who deserves the honor of The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week. Voting opens at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will run until 5 p.m. Thursday night, so vote now, vote often, for who you think deserves the honor.

Here are your nominees for The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week -

Ben Mead, Tekonsha Football- Mead led the Tekonsha defense with 13 total tackles, 1 for a loss, and 4 big sacks in the Indians tough loss to Litchfield

Carson Norton, Bronson Football- Led Bronson defense and was a key part of the offensive attack, intercepted 1 pass

Grant Holroyd, Quincy Football- 12 tackles, 1 for a loss in Quincy's shootout loss at Erie Mason

Grayson Laney, Quincy Football- 8 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery in Quincy's tough loss at Erie Mason

Owen Jackson, Union City Football- 12 total tackles, solid blocking on offensive line in the Chargers' win over Summerfield

Rick Austin, Union City Football- Finished the night staffing the stat box, recording 2 for 2 passing for 52 yards, 4 carries for 36 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 52 yards and 1 touchdown, and 3 tackles

Zach Coffing, Coldwater Football- Led Cardinal offense in passing and rushing, scored lone touchdown on a 21-yard run

If you have someone you feel deserves to be honored as The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week please contact Sports Editor Troy Tennyson via email at ttennyson@thedailyreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Vote now for The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week