Voting begins for 2024 MLB All-Star game. Which Texas Rangers are on the ballot?

Voting has begun for the 2024 MLB All-Star game, which will be hosted by the Texas Rangers and played at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will host an event on Friday, June 7 to kick all-star voting off at Hurtoado Barbecue’s Arlington location at 205 E Front St with Smith and Jung set to make appearances. An exact time has not yet been given.

Fans can also score 25% off tickets to select Rangers home games by voting on the Rangers’ team website.

Balloting is done in two phases, the first sees fans voting up to five times per day on the MLB’s website or app until 11 a.m. on June 27. The second phase works similarly but with the top two vote-getters at every position and runs from June 30 to July 3 and fans can only vote once per day.

The leading vote-getter at every position from the first phase of voting will skip the second phase and be elected as a starter for the all-star game.

Last year the Rangers had six players selected for the 2023 All-Star game in Seattle with Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim all serving as starters.

Rangers on the ballot this season are Nathaniel Lowe, Semien, Josh Smith, Seager, Evan Carter, García, Leody Taveras, Heim, and Jung.