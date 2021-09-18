VOTE: Yellow? Red? Crazy incident in 6-goal Luton Town-Swans (video)

It’s a potential legbreaker, but is it on purpose?

On first blush, it’s very difficult to make any excuses for Luton Town’s Henri Lansbury when he smashes into Swansea City’s Ryan Manning in Championship action on Saturday.

Probably on second look and a third review, too, if we’re honest.

But Hatters fans are in the comments section to let you know that Lansbury had no idea he’d connect with a mischievous Manning when he let fly with his long ball attempt in the Luton Town end.

It was 3-0 to the Hatters in the 28th minute when Manning walked toward a deadball to poke it away from Lansbury’s long run-up, and that didn’t stop Lansbury from making a full-blooded attempt at a 60-yard long ball and Manning was dropped to the turf.

Video below.

Both were sent off.

Just kidding.

Both were shown yellow cards.

Not kidding.

The thing is, if the referee is going to discipline this, how can it not be a red? He’s clearly seen it, viewed it as a foul, and issued a… yellow?

It’s difficult not to recall Lansbury’s reputation here. The 30-year-old has been shown the most yellow cards this year and been whistled for the fourth-most fouls. Lansbury also has 93 career yellow cards.

Alas, officiating is supposed to be done in a vacuum and even if it wasn’t, Manning’s been fouled 20 times — the third-most in the Championship.

The game was absolutely insane: The good, bad, and the ugly. The good? Six goals in a 3-3 draw as Swans came back. The bad (and maybe the ugly)? This foul.

And the ugly? Swansea released a statement alleging that on-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams was racially-abused by a Luton Town fan.

Decision: Yellow card…😳⚠ Thoughts on this incident in the dramatic Championship clash between Luton Town and Swansea City? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jzRIpbNeCa — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 18, 2021

