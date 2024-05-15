Vote: Who is your Wolves player of the season?

We asked our Wolves fan contributor for their four player of the season choices and you can now vote for your top one.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Rayan has gone from Wolves misfit to to a much sought-after asset! He is highly skilled and can control the ball superbly in tight spaces. He can defend at one end and change games at the other, making him invaluable and one of the finest left-backs in the Premier League.

Matheus Cunha

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Brazil international Cunha has been Wolves' primary source of goals and assists this season. He is versatile, a great ball carrier and, of course, he bagged a fine goal at the Hawthorns, already making him a Wolves legend!

Mario Lemina

While many thought Ruben Neves' absence would hurt the team, Lemina has made it seem insignificant. Mario exhibits exceptional leadership qualities, is able to out-muscle opponents, pass and dribble out of tight spaces and is a formidable force in midfield. Only five players have scored more headers than Lemina's three in the Premier League this season.

Nelson Semedo

Wolves supporters have witnessed a massive improvement in Semedo's performances this season - he has been 'Mr Consistent'. While he has always been capable of delivering deadly crosses into the box, the key difference is his enhanced defensive abilities.

Dazzling Dave can be found at Always Wolves Fan TV