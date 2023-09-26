Vote for this week's Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Football player of the Week

With the third week of high school football in the books, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top performances for readers to vote on to decide the StormWorks Roofing & Restoration football player of the week

Congratulations to Marlborough's Michael Benway, who topped last week's poll with 24,969 votes (49.8 percent) to edge North's Kameen Kelley (18,903 votes).

(Players of the Week honorees are compiled from game reports and statistics called in by each school or from in-person, game-day reporting by a T&G sportswriter.)

Hometeam Central Mass. high school football standings, leaders

Ransford Adri, South

The junior quarterback was a dual threat as the Colonels edged previously undefeated Hudson, 26-20, to improve to 3-0. Adri rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score from 2 yards out with 6.6 seconds to play, on 26 carries and was 8 of 8 passing for 86 yards and a TD.

Cam Benedict, Sutton

The junior quarterback reached the end zone twice in the fourth quarter as the Sammies rallied to defeat Burncoat, 25-22, and break into the win column. Benedict rushed for 63 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, scoring on runs of 2, 5 and 10 yards, and added 83 yards passing.

Jose Colon, Bartlett

The senior running back/defensive back was a two-way standout as the Indians rallied to defeat Abby Kelley, 14-8, and raise their record to 2-1. Colon caught a 15-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 10 with five minutes to play and made a game-sealing interception inside the final minute.

Isaac Colon, Tantasqua

The senior receiver helped keep the offense moving as the visiting Warriors defeated East Longmeadow, 35-14, to improve to 2-1. Colon hauled in three passes for 101 yards, averaging 33.6 yards a reception, and now ranks first in Central Mass. in receptions (16) and third in receiving yards (221).

Alex Figueroa, Gardner

The junior quarterback topped the 200-yard passing mark for the second time this season as the Wildcats topped Ayer-Shirley, 43-18, to improve to 3-0 and get off to their best start in years. Figueroa was 8 of 10 for 213 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half and spanning 42 and 30 yards.

Dylan Gallo, Maynard

The junior quarterback made plays with his arm and his feet as the Tigers overcame a 12-point deficit to edge Auburn, 20-19, and move to 2-1. Gallo was 13 of 24 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns, covering 2 and 17 yards, and rushed for a two-point conversion with 3:36 to play to close out the scoring.

Dan Hackett, Westborough

The senior receiver made multiple big-time plays as the Rangers defeated Tyngsborough, 38-15, to improve to 2-1. Hackett hauled in four passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on plays of 26, 33 and 71 yards, and added 47 yards rushing on two carries.

Corey Henderson, Narragansett

The senior quarterback/defensive back was once again a standout on both sides of the ball as the Warriors raised their record to 2-1 with a wild, 28-20 win over David Prouty. Henderson was 8 of 16 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns (39, 18 yards), rushed for a 40-yard TD and picked off a pair of passes.

Nathan Kozlowski, Millbury

The senior quarterback was on target as the Warriors raised their record to 3-0 with a 41-22 win over Worcester Tech. Kozlowski completed all 11 of his passes for 225 yards and five touchdowns _ four of them in the first half _ with scoring strikes of 70, 30, 24, 4, and 4 yards.

Camden LaChapelle, Uxbridge

The sophomore running back made himself at home in the end zone as the Spartans rolled to a 50-14 win over Oxford to move to 3-0. LaChapelle rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns _ giving him seven on the season _ on nine carries, scoring on runs 11, 53, 25, and 45 yards.

Shrewsbury offensive line

The road pavers/pocket protectors took charge up front as the Colonials, running the ball on 12 of their last 14 plays, scored twice in the final 5:36 to defeat St. John’s, 13-10, and improve to 2-1. Junior center Jarrett Ellis was flanked by classmates Darius Gibbons, Cole Gringas and Teddy Hruskoci and seniors Evan Romano and Cooper Ackerman.

Tyler Withers, Quaboag

The senior contributed in all three phases as the Panthers held off Quabbin for a 14-6 win to move to 3-0. Withers rushed for 141 yards and two first-half touchdowns (6, 10 yards) on 18 carries, kicked a pair of extra points and intercepted his second pass of the season, this once with three minutes to play.

Cast Your Vote

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Vote for this week's Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Football player of the Week