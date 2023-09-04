Vote for this week's Prep Athlete of the Week

It's time to vote for the Detroit Free Press Prep Athlete of the Week.

During the football season, we'll focus on the gridiron. Our staff of reporters are scouring the state for the top performances each week, and every Monday we'll provide you five players for you to vote on.

By Thursday morning, we'll publish the player you voted on to be the new Prep Athlete of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

Jackson Conn, quarterback, Ithaca: Completed 31 of 39 passes for 400 yards and touchdowns 61, 18 and 7 yards in the 39-36 win over Standish Sterling.

Ty Hudkins, safety/wide receiver, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central: Returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown along with nine tackles, and added an 11-yard TD catch to go with five receptions for 84 yards in the 26-6 victory over Portage Central.

Mike Kronner, quarterback, Warren Mott: Completed 10 of 16 passes for 176 yards, and had 19 times for 167 yards in the 17-14 victory over Grosse Pointe North.

AJ Martel, running back/defensive back, Mason: Carried the ball 22 times for 139 yards and touchdown runs of 3 and 37 yards. Also returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown and added an interception in a 42-23 victory over DeWitt.

Ryland Watters, quarterback, Rochester Adams: Ran 18 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, and completed 10 of 14 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in the 35-0 victory over Rochester.

If you have trouble viewing the poll, please refresh your screen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Vote for this week's Prep Athlete of the Week