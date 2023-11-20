Vote for this week's Prep Athlete of the Week

Free Press Prep Athlete of the Week

It's time to vote for the Detroit Free Press Prep Athlete of the Week, presented by the Detroit Area Honda Dealers.

During the football season, we'll focus on the gridiron. Our staff of reporters are scouring the state for the top performances each week, and every Monday we'll provide you five players for you to vote on.

By Thursday morning, we'll publish the player you voted on to be the new Prep Athlete of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

Cason Carswell, quarterback, Mason: The junior quarterback completed 14 of 25 victories for 266 yards and two touchdowns as Mason defeated Detroit King, 26-20, in a Division 3 semifinal game.

Jaden Eddington, running back/linebacker, Corunna: The senior running back/linebacker scored touchdowns of 2, 35, 7 and 4 yards all in the second quarter. He finished with 111 yards on 15 carries and recorded 10 tackles and a sack in a 49-0 victory over Flat Rock in a D-5 semifinal.

Jakob Price, fullback, Muskegon: The senior carried the ball 28 times for 308 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 20, 16, 61 and 7 yards and the Big Reds beat East Lansing, 42-7, in a Division 2 semifinal game.

Colbey Reed, running back, Belleville: The senior running back ran for 228 yards on 13 carries and scored touchdown runs of 75, 3, 63 and 40 yards as the Tigers defeated Davison, 63-21, in a Division 1 semifinal.

Conner Wolf, quarterback, Grand Rapids Catholic Central: The senior quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 183 yards and touchdown passes of 11, 12 and 38 yards. He also carried the ball nine times for 69 yards in a 35-0 win over Frankenmuth in a D-5 game.

