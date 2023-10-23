Vote for this week's Prep Athlete of the Week

It's time to vote for the Detroit Free Press Prep Athlete of the Week, presented by the Detroit Area Honda Dealers.

During the football season, we'll focus on the gridiron. Our staff of reporters are scouring the state for the top performances each week, and every Monday we'll provide you five players for you to vote on.

By Thursday morning, we'll publish the player you voted on to be the new Prep Athlete of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

Eli Boyce, quarterback, Holland Christian: The senior set a state record when he was a perfect 24-for-24 for 248 yards and touchdowns of 5, 13, 19 and 5 yards in the 49-20 win over Hudsonville Unity Christian.

Braden Buckley, quarterback, Merrill: The junior completed 10 of 20 passes for 304 yards and touchdowns on 54, 15, 45 and 30 yards. He also carried the ball 11 times for 109 yards and a 29-yard touchdown in Merrill’s 46-14 win over Webberville.

Luke Foco, running back, Reese: The senior carried the ball seven times and gained 173 yards and scored on runs of 80, 21 and 32 yards and added seven tackles defensively in Reese’s 56-6 win over Otisville-LakeVille.

Xavion Harrington, running back, South Haven: The senior carried the ball 12 times for 280 yards and four touchdowns including runs of 76 and 70- yards, in a 44-42 victory over Kalamazoo United.

Jaxon McCaig, running back, Plymouth: The senior set a school record with 327 yards total offense and touchdown runs of 42, 50, 3 and 1 yard in a 42-21 win over Livonia Churchill.

If you can't see the poll, refresh your browser, or use this link to access the poll.

