Vote for this week's Jarritos El Paso Times Athlete of the Week

The El Paso Times will be honoring high school athletes this year on a weekly basis that you, the readers, help determine. We will be taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the Jarritos High School Athlete of the Week at 2 p.m. each Tuesday.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at fchavez@elpasotimes.com or by contacting Felix Chavez through social media on X (formerly Twitter).

Jarritos Athlete of the Week

Here's a look at this week's nominees

Kylie Alvarez, El Paso High girls soccer: In two games last week had five goals in two assists.

Ja'Siah Evans, Andress boys basketball: Evans hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Lubbock-Cooper in a Class 5A area round game.

Miranda Guillen, Eastwood softball: At a tournament last week, Guillen had 12 hits and 16 RBIs.

Michael Melucci, Pebble Hills boys soccer: Scored three goals in a District 1-6A match against Coronado.

Noah Nunez, Eastwood baseball: He finished 11 of 18 in a tournament last week in El Paso with seven runs and two walks. He also pitched one game, and allowed no hits in four innings against Andress.

Alex Parada, Anthony boys basketball: He scored 23 points in a Class 2A area round win against Forsan.

Damian Robles, Montwood baseball: In two outings on the mound last week, Robles threw 8 1/3 innings and gave up no runs and had 13 strikeouts.

Jackie Schmidt, El Dorado softball: At a tournament in Tucson, Arizona, finished 9 for 15 with two home runs and two triples.

