Vote for the Week 8 Savannah Morning News High School Football Player of the Week

Week 8 of the high school football season in the Greater Savannah area is in the books and there were some exciting games and memorable individual performances on Friday night.

This is a chance for readers to weigh in and select the Savannah Morning News Football Player of the Week. Voting ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are this week's nominees.

RaShawn Truell, New Hampstead

A week after setting a school record by passing for 533 yards in a loss to Benedictine, the junior was 22 of 28 passing for 324 yards with four touchdowns in a win at SE Bulloch.

La'Don Bryant, Benedictine

The senior receiver had three catches for 114 with scoring grabs of 69 and 43 yards in a win at Burke County.

Malachi Lonnon, New Hampstead

The senior receiver had eight catches for 121 yards and three scores in the win over SE Bulloch.

Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine

The senior quarterback was 11 of 20 for 237 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in BC's win over Burke County.

Austin Clemons, Bryan County

The senior eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season as he ran for 113 yards and a score on 19 carries, while adding six tackles and a TFL in a win over Metter.

Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day

The senior quarterback was 6 of 7 passing for 175 yards and five touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in one half of play in a blowout win over Groves.

Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill

The senior rushed for 103 yards and three scores and had two catches for 49 yards in a 35-33 loss at Camden County.

Triston Randall, Bethesda

The senior was 9 of 12 for 238 yards passing with three touchdown passes and rushed for three touchdowns and 59 yards on nine carries in a win over Colleton Prep. He added five tackles at linebacker.

Assir Best, Memorial Day

The junior rushed for 76 yards and two scores, had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and added seven tackles for the Matadors in a loss at Pinewood Christian.

Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian

The junior had 85 yards rushing and a pair of scores on seven carries in a win over Johnson.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

