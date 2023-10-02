Vote: Week 7 Athens-area high school football player of the week

With Week 7 in the books, it's time to cast your vote for Athens-area high school football player of the week.

Below are the nominees from last week's action, each with outstanding performances for their teams last Friday night. The poll will close Thursday evening around 4 p.m. For future polls, please nominate players by contacting Sara Tidwell via email (stidwell@gannett.com) or messaging @saramtidwell on X (formerly Twitter).

Week 7 football player of the week nominees

Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals

Hester scored both of Cedar Shoals touchdowns and completed a successful two-point conversion in the Jaguars' loss to Cherokee Bluff.

J.J. Poole, North Oconee

Poole scored North Oconee's first points with a 35-yard field goal. He added field goals of 28-yards and 48-yards later in the game for the Titans' eventual win over North Hall.

Max Wilson, North Oconee

Wilson connected with Landon Roldan twice for touchdowns, giving them a 24-0 lead at halftime and opening the third quarter with a 56-yarder. He scored on a run of his own to put the Titans up 45-0 heading into the final quarter.

Landon Roldan, North Oconee

Roldan scored two touchdowns for the Titans.

Tate Titshaw, North Oconee

Titshaw scored two touchdowns for the Titans, the first in the final second of the first quarter to give them an 11-0 lead.

Kelan Butler, Jefferson

Butler recovered a Winder-Barrow fumble caused by Aiden Jackson and ran it back for a touchdown in Jefferson's win over the Bulldoggs.

Gavin Markey, Jefferson

Markey scored on a 1-yard run to put Jefferson up 9-0 at the end of the first quarter and connected with Talan Childres on an 18-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead 30-0 at halftime.

Mac Ricks, Oconee County

Ricks scored all four of Oconee County's touchdowns in the win over Hebron Christian, scoring once in the first quarter and three times in the third quarter. He also had a forced fumble and recovery.

Caden McWilliams, Commerce

McWilliams led Commerce's defense with eight tackles in their win over First Presbyterian Day.

Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

Daniels added another 16 carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns to his resume for the Tigers. He now has 899 rushing yards on the season.

Tysean Wiggins, Commerce

Wiggins added 17 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns to his resume for the Tigers. He now has 841 rushing yards on the season.

Camden Smith, Madison County

Smith, who came into the game with 545 rushing yards on the season, ran for two touchdowns and threw two scoring passes in Madison County's win over Chestatee.

Da’shun Brown, Madison County

Brown scored two rushing touchdowns for the Red Raiders.

JaZeil Lester, East Jackson

Lester ran for the Eagles first two touchdowns in their win over Banks County. The Eagles are now 6-0 for the first time since 2009.

Brady Saunders, East Jackson

Saunders scored a touchdown for the Eagles to lead 20-0 at the half.

Josh Adams, Bethlehem Christian

Adams led the way with three rushing touchdowns for the Knights in their win over Lakeview Academy.

Tristian Puckett, Bethlehem Christian

Puckett scored a touchdown for the Knights.

Zeke Clanton, Bethlehem Christian

Clanton scored a touchdown for the Knights.

Johnny Blue, Bethlehem Christian

Blue scored a touchdown for the Knights.

Nehemiah Jones, Clarke Central

Jones scored off an 80-yard pass in the Gladiators' loss to Flowery Branch.

Skylier Walter, Clarke Central

Walter connected the 80-yard pass to Jones.

Jamarion Davis, Clarke Central

Davis scored off a 60-yard pass for Clarke Central.

Chase Berrong, Clarke Central

Berrong connected the 60-yard pass to Davis.

Corey McClure, Jackson County

McClure scored Jackson County's overtime touchdown in their loss to Habersham Central.

Quentin Nash, Oglethorpe County

Nash scored on a 30-yard scamper in the Patriots' loss to Seckinger.

Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian

Bradley scored a rushing touchdown in the Wolverines' loss to Mary Persons.

Peyton Talmadge, Prince Avenue Christian

Talmadge caught a pass from Aaron Philo to score for the Wolverines ahead of halftime.

