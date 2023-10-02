Vote: Week 7 Athens-area high school football player of the week
With Week 7 in the books, it's time to cast your vote for Athens-area high school football player of the week.
Below are the nominees from last week's action, each with outstanding performances for their teams last Friday night. The poll will close Thursday evening around 4 p.m. For future polls, please nominate players by contacting Sara Tidwell via email (stidwell@gannett.com) or messaging @saramtidwell on X (formerly Twitter).
Week 7 football player of the week nominees
Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals
Hester scored both of Cedar Shoals touchdowns and completed a successful two-point conversion in the Jaguars' loss to Cherokee Bluff.
J.J. Poole, North Oconee
Poole scored North Oconee's first points with a 35-yard field goal. He added field goals of 28-yards and 48-yards later in the game for the Titans' eventual win over North Hall.
Max Wilson, North Oconee
Wilson connected with Landon Roldan twice for touchdowns, giving them a 24-0 lead at halftime and opening the third quarter with a 56-yarder. He scored on a run of his own to put the Titans up 45-0 heading into the final quarter.
Landon Roldan, North Oconee
Roldan scored two touchdowns for the Titans.
Tate Titshaw, North Oconee
Titshaw scored two touchdowns for the Titans, the first in the final second of the first quarter to give them an 11-0 lead.
Kelan Butler, Jefferson
Butler recovered a Winder-Barrow fumble caused by Aiden Jackson and ran it back for a touchdown in Jefferson's win over the Bulldoggs.
Gavin Markey, Jefferson
Markey scored on a 1-yard run to put Jefferson up 9-0 at the end of the first quarter and connected with Talan Childres on an 18-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead 30-0 at halftime.
Mac Ricks, Oconee County
Ricks scored all four of Oconee County's touchdowns in the win over Hebron Christian, scoring once in the first quarter and three times in the third quarter. He also had a forced fumble and recovery.
Caden McWilliams, Commerce
McWilliams led Commerce's defense with eight tackles in their win over First Presbyterian Day.
Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
Daniels added another 16 carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns to his resume for the Tigers. He now has 899 rushing yards on the season.
Tysean Wiggins, Commerce
Wiggins added 17 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns to his resume for the Tigers. He now has 841 rushing yards on the season.
Camden Smith, Madison County
Smith, who came into the game with 545 rushing yards on the season, ran for two touchdowns and threw two scoring passes in Madison County's win over Chestatee.
Da’shun Brown, Madison County
Brown scored two rushing touchdowns for the Red Raiders.
JaZeil Lester, East Jackson
Lester ran for the Eagles first two touchdowns in their win over Banks County. The Eagles are now 6-0 for the first time since 2009.
Brady Saunders, East Jackson
Saunders scored a touchdown for the Eagles to lead 20-0 at the half.
Josh Adams, Bethlehem Christian
Adams led the way with three rushing touchdowns for the Knights in their win over Lakeview Academy.
Tristian Puckett, Bethlehem Christian
Puckett scored a touchdown for the Knights.
Zeke Clanton, Bethlehem Christian
Clanton scored a touchdown for the Knights.
Johnny Blue, Bethlehem Christian
Blue scored a touchdown for the Knights.
Nehemiah Jones, Clarke Central
Jones scored off an 80-yard pass in the Gladiators' loss to Flowery Branch.
Skylier Walter, Clarke Central
Walter connected the 80-yard pass to Jones.
Jamarion Davis, Clarke Central
Davis scored off a 60-yard pass for Clarke Central.
Chase Berrong, Clarke Central
Berrong connected the 60-yard pass to Davis.
Corey McClure, Jackson County
McClure scored Jackson County's overtime touchdown in their loss to Habersham Central.
Quentin Nash, Oglethorpe County
Nash scored on a 30-yard scamper in the Patriots' loss to Seckinger.
Mac Bradley, Prince Avenue Christian
Bradley scored a rushing touchdown in the Wolverines' loss to Mary Persons.
Peyton Talmadge, Prince Avenue Christian
Talmadge caught a pass from Aaron Philo to score for the Wolverines ahead of halftime.
